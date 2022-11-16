Save over £130 on this Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung's monitors are some of the best in the industry, especially as they cater to a variety of different audiences. But their Odyssey range offer gamer-centric features for real enthusiasts and pros.

The Odyssey G7 is an excellent monitor packing some of the best features money can buy, and this 27-inch model has a QHD resolution and a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate. It's currently over £130 off right now, priced at just £419 from Amazon.

The 1440p resolution is ideal for those playing at high detailed settings, and is also supported by the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. And the 1000R curve makes your games feel even more immersive without the need for bigger or multiple monitors.

One of the standout features here is indeed that 240Hz refresh rate. This is key to seeing more of the action in fast-paced games and multiplayer battles in Rocket League, DOTA 2 and Call of Duty. The display has not just AMD FreeSync Premium support but also Nvidia G-Sync support. That means you're going to see minimal tearing and smooth visuals. And the range of colours you'll see will be great thanks to the higher fidelity offered by HDR600 support.

If you're used to switching between your PC and and consoles for work and play, you're in luck thanks to both HDMI and DisplayPort. There's also a USB hub built in, to make things tidier when it comes to plugging in peripherals like mouse and keyboard receivers.

Even though Black Friday officially starts next week, deals are already flowing from retailers. And we've compiled some of the best offers in our early deals guide. But keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed to check up on the best deals we share throughout the day.