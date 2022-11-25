Save on space at CCL this Black Friday with these Samsung 870 SSD deals

We're well underway covering all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, and it's a great time to upgrade your PC or build a new one thanks to some big discounts on computer hardware and accessories.

CCL computers have a big inventory of PC components that get discounted regularly, and their Black Friday deals have been some of the biggest reductions of the year.

One such deal is on the four terabyte Samsung 870 QVO SATA SSD, which is down from £383 to £260. You can also save a further £20 using the code "BFW20" at checkout making the SSD just £240, a great price for that much speedy storage!

This two and a half inch device will sit nicely in your PC case, only needing a cable for power and one to connect to your motherboard, and won't take up lots of space like a hard drive would. It has impressive read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively so your PC can boot quickly and load games and apps fast too.

If you're not looking for four terabytes of space and want to save some money you can get the 1TB version of the 870 QVO for £83 at CCL too, which is a discount of £19. The 1TB 870 QVO is currently cheaper at Amazon for £66, but is running low on stock so grab it from CCL if it does run out at Amazon.

CCL has a lot of great offers running this Black Friday so make sure you check out their full list of discounts this weekend. There are more CCL discount codes to use this Black Friday, check out my article covering all the discount codes they have to help save yourself more money.

If you want to stay up-to-date throughout the day on the best Black Friday deals then bookmark our Black Friday live feed where we're posting the best deals we see, and also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we are doing the same.