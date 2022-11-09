Save nearly £200 on this ASUS TUF gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU

ASUS have made great gaming gear for years, whether it's monitors, accessories or PCs. Their TUF line focusses on durability and quality construction materials.

With that in mind, you can be pretty sure this ASUS TUF FX506HM gaming laptop will serve you well for years, thanks to the Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 3060 GPU. It's nearly £200 off right now, available for £899.99 from Amazon.

Without question the deal-maker here is the inclusion of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It's a perfectly balanced chip that can breeze through the latest games at high settings without much of a hitch. Paired with the 11th gen Intel Core i7, you'll find yourself able to dial down settings and prioritise frame rates in games that need them, like action and esports titles such as DOTA 2, Call of Duty, Rocket League and Apex Legends, for example.

This will let you take advantage of that edge to edge 1080p IPS display and the 144Hz refresh rate, ideal to see more of the action during fast gameplay. There's also 16GB of memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD, which is plenty to get you started with your Steam and Xbox Game Pass favourites. The RAM makes this ideal for heavy workstation use too, whether you're planning to edit videos and images, or to use during work hours.

There's also plenty of ports here, with USB, ethernet, HDMI, multi-purpose USB-C and a Thunderbolt 4 port. Those last three ports let you can connect up to three external displays to this laptop. There's also wi-fi 6 included, Bluetooth and a backlit keyboard.

Black Friday deals have already started at many retailers, so you should check out our early deals guide to see what's on sale. However, we're always posting updates on discounts we find over at our Jelly Deals Twitter feed, so hit follow to avoid missing out on some great deals.