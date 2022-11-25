Save big on the ASUS ROG Z13 Flow gaming tablet this Black Friday, available for £1,100

ASUS' Republic of Gamers (or ROG) brand is reserved for their best gaming gear, including gaming laptops. However, they've introduced a new line of Flow gaming tablets under this brand, with some beefy specs that gives the bigger competition a run for its money.

It's a 13.4-inch tablet with a 120Hz display and an Intel Core i9 CPU, and it's down to just £1099.99 over at Amazon for Black Friday. And a similar model on Amazon US is currently available for $1,499.99, a $300 saving off the previous price.

This tablet doesn't come with some low-powered chip, but a 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H, which has a total of 14 cores (six performance cores, and eight efficiency ones) and 20 threads, making this no slouch when it comes to performance. It's probably why ASUS decided to pack a 120Hz WUXGA display here. The 16:10 aspect ratio makes it ideal for when you switch to work mode, but the processor will be able to handle fast-paced games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty where every frame matters.

That's also where the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti will be able deliver high visual fidelity when it comes to the latest games, especially when it's paired with 16GB of system memory. As for storage, there's a speedy 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD, so you can take plenty of games with you wherever you go.

Of course, you're getting a really versatile package here, with a tablet weighing just over a kilo, but it has a standard USB port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, micro SD slot and also a ROG XG port. This is where you can purchase an external GPU to plug directly into the tablet for even more power. It's a unique gaming portable with tonnes of power to get you started.

