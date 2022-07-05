Save at least a third on these PS5-compatible Seagate FireCuda SSDs

While the PS5 is an awesome new generation of console gaming, it doesn't come with a huge amount of storage for your games. And with some titles reaching (or even exceeding) 100GB in size, it's a worthy investment to get an SSD so you can store more of your games that are instantly ready to play.

Seagate is one of the most reliable brands when it comes to storage drives, and their FireCuda 530 series offer fast, Gen 4 speeds that make it compatible with the PS5. And right now, the 1TB SSD is reduced by a third on Amazon for just £155. And if you're going to be spending even more time swapping between games, the FireCuda 2TB drive is down to just £285.

Our US friends don't miss out either, as the 1TB model is down to $170, saving well over a third off the usual price of these relatively new SSDs.

Although you can save game downloads on a standard, cheap hard drive on your PS5, they can only load from the built-in SSD, or one that's added and is compatible with Sony's strict speed requirements. So having one of these FireCuda drives not only saves you from having to download your games again, but also the time of shuttling your games between a normal hard drive and an SSD that can be used to load up PS5 games. You'll be saving yourself a ton of time, spending more of it playing the games you love.

