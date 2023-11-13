Save a massive £400 on this Amazon 4K 55 inch Fire TV - now just £150 in the lead up to Black Friday

Amazon have some great deals going in their Black Friday sale, but this new deal on their own TV is something special.

It's an invite-only deal, but you can get this 55-inch 4K smart TV from Amazon for just £149.99. That's a staggering £400 off the usual retail price and a bonkers deal for a modern TV with everyday features.

Of course, you have to be a Prime member, so sign up even for a free month if you haven't already. You can currently request an invitation, but only between November 22nd and November 25th will emails be sent out with a link offering customers the chance to purchase the TV at this amazing price.

The TV has all the modern comforts we can expect when we sit down on the sofa. It's a 4K panel with HDR 10, so you'll get great visuals regardless of what you're watching. With an Alexa remote and multiple apps, the smart TV will get better with time, adopting any new features offered by your favourite streaming services. There's also multiple HDMI connection ports, USB ports, and an ethernet cable for even faster connectivity.

