Save a huge £400 on this Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 in the company's Black Friday sale

Acer have jumped the gun by starting their Black Friday sale early, discounting many products with instant savings when added to your cart.

This Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is one of the beefiest gaming machines you can buy, as it packs a Ryzen 7 CPU and an RTX 4070 GPU, and it's available for just £1,299.99 thanks to a huge £400 discount. This is a great price for some high-end specs.

The headline feature may appear to be the Nvidia RTX 4070 but that's only half the story. This, combined with the eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, means you'll breeze through the latest games and enjoy all the visual feasts from this year.

The display is a 16:10 1600p IPS panel with a fast 165Hz refresh rate. This means you can see more of the action when it comes to games where speed is essential, such as esports titles. There's also a 1TB SSD and a huge 32GB of memory. This will make it easy for the laptop to play the latest games where system requirements keep increasing, but also when you're working and juggling multiple demanding apps.