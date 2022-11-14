Save £40 on this curved QHD monitor from Dell, with a 165Hz refresh rate

Dell make some great gaming monitors and are known for both their quality and reliability. And you don't have to dip into their pricey Alienware range to get some of the great gaming products they have on offer.

A great example of this is the Dell S2722DGM gaming monitor, which is currently available from Dell's website for just £229.01. This is reduced by £40, which is a solid discount at this price point. It's also clear from the feature set why it has a higher retail price.

It's a curved 27" monitor with a QHD resolution. This is great if you have a powerful gaming PC and want to push beyond the standard 1080p resolution. It's also supported by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles where many games output to 1440p.

And if speed is your thing, this monitor is also a great option. It has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. That means you'll be able to see more of the action when it comes to online multiplayer games and esports titles such as Call of Duty, DOTA 2, Apex Legends and Rocket League. And with AMD FreeSync Premium support, you'll see smoother images and little tearing.

The VA panel means you'll get great viewing angles and image clarity. And if you're a picture and video editing enthusiast, the 99 per cent sRGB colour accuracy is going to make this monitor a reliable tool for your workflow. And you can connect multiple devices at once, thanks to two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort.

There are many Black Friday deals around, much earlier than last year. Check out our early deals guide to see what else is currently on offer. And keep tabs on discounts we find with our Jelly Deals Twitter account, which is updated frequently throughout the day.