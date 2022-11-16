Save £500 on this Acer Predator gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti

Acer make some excellent gaming gear under their Predator brand, and their recent models have some of the highest-end features a gamer could ask for.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is packed with top features in nearly every aspect, and it's currently available at the Microsoft Store for £1499. That's a huge £500 saving on the usual retail price.

One thing everyone will love here is the display and its 16:10 aspect ratio. That extra vertical space will be precious for when you're in non-gaming modes, and the 2560 x 1600 resolution is still going to deliver a crisp image regardless of the game you fire up. And with the lightning fast 240Hz refresh rate, you're going to keep up with the pros on Call of Duty and CS:GO, provided your skills are up to the chops.

To go along with the 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. This is one of the fastest GPUs you can get in a gaming laptop, and it'll help you fly through all of the latest games and your favourites at high settings and frame rates. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, so it's plenty to store your favourites games and work with multiple apps at once.

You have plenty of options for ports too. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports here, as well as an HDMI port. That means you can connect up to three external displays here without any issue. It's also an HDMI 2.1 port, so if you want to game on your monitor or TV at high frame rates, that won't be a problem. There are also a couple of standard USB ports and an ethernet port.

