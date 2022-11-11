Save £400 on this powerful Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop

Dell saves the best gaming products it offers under the Alienware brand. These are often stylish laptops and desktops packing some of the best specs around.

The new Alienware Aurora R13 desktop is a unique looking gaming PC and it's currently available for £1579.01 from Dell, which is £400 off the standard retail price. This is a pretty big saving on a new pre-build desktop PC.

Inside is a 12th gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU. This has 12 cores and 20 threads, and can turbo up to 5GHz. This is ideal when pushing the computer to its limits, or if you're juggling multiple apps at once.

There's also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. This is plenty to play the latest games at high settings, especially with the 12GB of VRAM here. And combined with the CPU, you can also prioritise frame rates instead, which is ideal for fast-paced action games and online multiplayer modes.

There's 16GB of fast DDR5 memory in dual channel mode as well as 512GB of NVMe storage. This is plenty to get you started and small upgrades later down the line are possible.

There's also 2x2 wi-fi 6 here from Realtek and a reliable 750W platinum PSU. Dell even throw in a mouse and keyboard, which will make handy spares should you already own gaming-centric ones.

This is just another example of a retailer jumping the gun on Black Friday. Athough deals weren't expected this early, many places are offering discounts on numerous products much earlier this year. Check out our dedicated early deals guide to see what else is on offer. And as always, make sure to follow us on Twitter at Jelly Deals. We're always posting deals throughout the day for games and accessories across all the major platforms. It's also the place you'll find stock updates on PlayStation 5 consoles.