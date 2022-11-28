Save £40 on Corsair's HS80 wireless gaming headset this Cyber Monday

Corsair make some great PC accessories, and their headsets are some of the best premium headsets you can buy.

The Corsair HS80 is a relatively new wireless gaming headset from the company, and it's currently down to a new low price of just £99.99 from Amazon for Cyber Monday. That's £40 off the standard retail price. And our US readers don't miss out on the savings either. Best Buy has it available for just $99.99, which is $50 off the previous retail price.

The HS80 is a wireless headset compatible with PCs and PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. It has up to a huge 60ft range when it comes to the reception, so it's great if you prefer gaming on the couch far from your TV and console.

Corsair touts the quality of the omni-directional mic, and Corsair's signature Slipstream wireless tech promises lag-free audio here. There's also a flip-to-mute function with the mic, making it easy to block your voice if you have to answer your phone during an online gaming session.

The earpads are made from memory foam, and the strong headband is a fabric material instead of something metallic or spongy. This is really handy given you could end up playing for hours if you're challenging for the top spot in a Fortnite or Call of Duty battle. This is also perfectly fine with the battery rated for up to 20 hours, so you don't have to worry about the headset giving up on you during an essential gaming night.

