Save £25 when you buy an Xbox Series S console from Very

If you're still on the fence about getting an Xbox and moving into the new generation of gaming, now might be the time. The Xbox Series S is a great, budget-friendly option for a console in this new generation, for both casual and enthusiast gamers. And if you combine it with a Game Pass subscription, you're all set to enjoy Microsoft's first-party titles on day one, plus plenty of great third-party titles and hidden indie gems.

Although the £249 was already a great price given the console's capabilities and the amount of horsepower it offers, Very are currently selling it for just £224. That's a significant £25 off, or 10 per cent of the original price.

The Xbox Series S is of course a cheaper alternative than the Xbox Series X. And while it can't play games natively at 4K, it does upscale everything, and has most features found across both consoles. That includes the ability to quickly switch between games with quick resume, taking advantage of advanced visual features such as ray-tracing and variable refresh rates, and also playing fast-paced games like online shooters at up to 120 frames per second.

Most games will play between 1080p and 1440p on the Series S and upscale to 4K, and streaming services work in 4K, too. Plus, with every major game coming from Microsoft and other third-party developers releasing on both the Series S and Series X, it's certain you won't be missing out on anything when games like Starfield and Redfall arrive.

