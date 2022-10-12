Save £150 on this Dell G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

Dell's gaming laptops often straddle between great budget finds or premium models under the Alienware brand. However, this G15-5511 boasts a powerful RTX 3060 GPU and is priced at just £949 for Amazon Prime members today. That's £150 off the usual RRP.

There's an Intel Core i7 chip included here with eight cores, which is plenty for playing the latest games or juggling heavy tasks like video and photo editing with ease. That also helps with the 120Hz display, allowing the laptop to keep up if you're playing online shooters or other fast-paced games like Call of Duty where seeing as much action as possible is key, and only possible with a powerful CPU.

But the highlight here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of memory. This is a great chip that'll help you load the latest games at the display's full HD resolution with some of the highest possible settings, so you won't have to worry about compromises here. It also helps that there's 16GB of memory here, as well as a 512GB NVMe SSD, both of which can be upgraded further down the line.

There are also no compromises here when it comes to connectivity. There's an HDMI port, USB ports with power-sharing, a Thunderbolt 4 port and also an ethernet jack should you want the fastest networking speeds available to you. So you can be free to connect the laptop to multiple monitors and peripherals without having to fish out adapters.

