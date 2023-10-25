Save 15% on Modern Warfare 3 at Currys with this discount code

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise, following on from last year's Modern Warfare 2 and continuing the rebooted Modern Warfare series that began in 2019.

The game is set to release on 10th October with a host of new weapons and gameplay changes in multiplayer and Warzone, new maps, and a new campaign that picks up where we left off in Modern Warfare 2.

If you're one of the many people who get the new Call of Duty game each year, you can pick it up for 15 percent off on PlayStation and Xbox consoles when you use the code "GHOST15" at Currys:

To get this offer, just add whichever edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 you need to your cart, and then add the code "GHOST15" when you get to the payment section of the checkout to remove 15 percent and get the game for £59.49.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 continues the story from last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with the campaign once again following signature characters like Captain Price and Ghost. This time, you can either follow the signature cinematic missions or choose your own loadouts and paths through the new open combat missions.

While the multiplayer is similar to Modern Warfare 2's, there are new and returning gameplay features like slide cancelling, and a re-work of the weapon customisation and perk system. At launch there will also be remakes of the 16 launch maps from the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009) for players to jump straight into.

Zombies fans aren't left out either, as for the first time in a Modern Warfare title there will be a brand-new Modern Warfare Zombies mode, set in an open world map and developed by the original CoD Zombies makers Treyarch.

If all that sounds good to you then make use of the code "GHOST15" while it's available to get the game for £59.49 ahead of its 10th November release. If you want to stay up-to-date on more Call of Duty discounts or deals on gaming accessories, follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer using the tags below.