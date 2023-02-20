If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Samsung's speedy 512GB EVO Select Micro SD is back to it's lowest-ever-price at Amazon US

Give your handhelds a boost.

MicroSD cards are pretty impressive pieces of tech when you consider how much data we can store on such a tiny piece of plastic.

These micro marvels allow us to store lots of different games on our consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, and right now Samsung's Evo Select 512GB MicroSD card is on sale at Amazon US:

Samsung Evo Select Micro SD Card 512GB- $45 at Amazon US

Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and UHS-I Interface. Digital Foundry also rated it the best value micro SD card for Steam Deck.

The Evo Select has great read speeds of up to 130MB/s, so your games, files, videos, or whatever you're storing, will load quickly.

The 512GB size card is big enough to store 30 hours of 4K video, over 80 hours of 1080p video, and nearly 300 thousand HD pictures. As for games, how many you can store depends on the size of the game. As a reference for Switch games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes up around 7GB of memory storage, while Metroid Dread uses about 4.5GB of storage.

The Evo Select is water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop and wearout proof, making it very durable when transporting it outside of the device you're storing it in. It also comes with a generous 10-year warranty.

There are plenty of other exciting Samsung deals happening over at Amazon right now, likely because there are lots of President's Day gaming deals available at different US retailers.

For example, if you wanted some more storage for your PC or PS5 instead then this Samsung 980 pro 1TB SSD with Heatsink is currently over half price off at Amazon US down to $110.

If you want to see some more cool President's Day deals, or just want to stay up-to-date on other SD cards, SSDs and other tech accessories, be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter where we let you know when we spot a good price.

