If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rust developer Facepunch cancels GDC meet-up following "IRL threats"

"This is not a statement we're happy to announce."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Rust
Facepunch Studios

Facepunch – the team behind the survival game. Rust – has cancelled plans to attend a community meetup at the upcoming GDC event following "IRL" threats against the team.

In a statement posted to social media this week, Facepunch said that it had no choice but to cancel a planned meetup with the community "due to an IRL threat" it "must take seriously".

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

"This is not a statement we're happy to announce," the company said by way of a statement posted to Twitter.

"Due to an IRL threat we must take seriously, we're going to have to cancel the GDC meetup in San Fran next week. If you would like to show us portfolios, talk shop, or get feedback on your work, reach out."

In a follow-up tweet, Facepunch added: "It's important to remember the developers are indeed human. When threats arise, we make their safety #1."

In response to PC Gamer, producer Alistair McFarlane said that such threats are "commonplace", adding that "community-facing staff see threats daily" when players and members of the "cheat community" "lash out on social media".

"These threats are very concerning and must be taken seriously," McFarlane said. "The overwhelming majority of fans are respectful and supportive, [but] there is always going to be a small subset of individuals who engage in threatening and abusive behaviour."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch