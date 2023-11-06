Adele made her son a Rust costume for Halloween

Award-winning singer Adele has revealed she made her son a Rust costume "from scratch" for Halloween.

Adele told the story of her homemade Rust outfit to the audience during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows, as spotted by VGC.

The segment started off with Adele asking if anyone in the audience was a gamer, and whether they'd heard of the survival sandbox game before.

"Oh my god, you have?" she exclaimed, after one man said he'd heard of Rust before. "Let's be best friends," she said, "let's swap numbers because I need some advice.

"Okay, so my son is into Rust... He wanted to go as a Rust character, trick or treating. Now, that game hasn't been franchised, right? So you can't even buy party decorations of Rust. So I had to make a fucking outfit from scratch. Luckily, I'm a wizard. On Amazon, I can find anything."

The end result was a "very, very homemade" costume for her son. "I can't say that he truly loved it," she added, sharing she "got very stressed", which in turn stressed her son out. "We ended up having a bit of an argument, which I felt bad about, and then he went trick or treating."

The short chat was captured by a fan, who has since shared their recording on TikTok. Adele also dunked on Rust a bit, rather hilariously. "It's like four people in this room [who have heard of Rust], right? So it's a very rare game. It's not that brand new, is it? It just hasn't caught on the way that like, Fortnite and all those other ones have."

As quite a few people have commented on TikTok, Adele talking about Rust was not on my bingo card for 2023.