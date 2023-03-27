Watch PAX East Insider now!

Watch PAX East Insider now!

Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake players discover method to stop village fight early

Bell end.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Resident Evil 4 remake review - Leon parrying an attack from an enemy with a chainsaw

Resident Evil 4 players will be aware of its iconic village section from the start, whether that's in the original, the new remake, or its chainsaw demo.

But ingenious players have discovered a new method to end it early.

It's one of those 'that's really obvious, why didn't I think of that?' moments.

Watch on YouTube
Resident Evil 4 Remake - DF Tech Review - A Classic Reborn?

So, slight spoiler warning, but if you've played the game you'll know the village section ends once you've survived for long enough and the bell tolls.

Turns out, though, you can actually shoot the bell yourself to end the section early and skip onwards. Climb on to the roof of the building with the shotgun and aim for the tower in the distance.

The skip was shared on reddit and in the tweet below, amongst others.

Of course, that requires a sniper rifle, so this skip is only possible on new game plus mode.

Still, that will surely be helpful for anyone looking to speedrun the game.

Speaking of which, the game has barely been out and already YouTuber Dot Dot has managed to complete the game in just over two and a half hours.

It's impressive stuff, if a little disheartening watching someone do in minutes what took me hours over the weekend.

Check out the full run below.

Dot Dot's Resident Evil 4 Remake speedrun

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch