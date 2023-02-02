If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Redfall requires an online connection, even in single-player

Whatever necks?

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Those looking to sink their fangs into Arkane Austin's upcoming first-person vampire shooter Redfall will need to make sure they keep themselves online at all times. Yes, that's right, even when playing through its campaign in single-player.

This news was confirmed on Redfall's new FAQ page, where it reads:

"Will playing Redfall require an online connection for single player as well as co-op? A persistent online connection is required for single player and co-op."

So, that's pretty much that.

Watch on YouTube
Redfall's Xbox Developer_Direct broadcast.

In addition to this little nugget of information, the FAQ states players will also need a Bethesda.net account to link to their Steam or Xbox profiles, so perhaps something to bear in mind ahead of Redfall's release.

As for that release, Bethesda recently confirmed that, as rumoured, the game will be releasing in the first week of May - 2nd May to be precise.

On its launch, Redfall will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC. The standard edition of the game will be available to play day one on Game Pass.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch