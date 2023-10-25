Razer's excellent BlackShark V2 is down to £65 at Amazon

Razer has a huge range of gaming accessories, with different keyboards, mice, headsets, chairs and more available with different features and prices to fit your gaming and budget needs.

If you're looking for a new gaming headset you're spoiled for choice with Razer's options, but one of the most popular is its BlackShark V2 headset that can be used on any console or PC. It's a great option for any kind of games you play, and it's recently received a big discount on Amazon making it only £65:

There's a lot to like with the BlackShark V2, starting with its impressive audio. The BlackShark V2 uses Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, which divides the driver into 3 parts for the individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows which helps to deliver clearer audio with richer highs and more powerful lows.

You also get THX Spatial Audio, which will give you better positional accuracy of your sound so you'll know where footsteps or gunfire is coming from in competitive FPS games, and you'll be more immersed in your RPGs. All of this is contained in the plush cushions closed ear cups that create passive noise cancellation so you can keep out any excess noise.

As for input, the BlackShark V2 has a removable HyperClear Cardioid Mic that is good for talking to your friends over game chat or Discord, and you can make it even better using the included USB sound card that lets you tweak and improve your voice output via the Razer Synapse software. The USB sound card connects to the headset using the 3.5mm jack, which you can also use to connect it to any device with the corresponding port.

Thanks to its excellent sound quality, solid build and comfortable design, the BlackShark V2 is a good headset option for any console or PC user, and now you can get it for the cheapest it's been since December last year.

If you want to know when there are more discounts on the best Razer gaming products, or see the latest deals on gaming accessories from other brands, you can get notifications for our new articles by following the Deals topic using the tags down below.