If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rare co-founder now has to lick a 25-year-old chocolate BAFTA because Banjo-Kazooie won a poll

"I think this is more exclusive than a real Bafta."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Rare co-founder Tim Stamper vowed to lick a 25-year-old chocolate BAFTA trophy if Banjo and Kazooie beat Zelda and Link to become gaming's "Best Ever Duo"... so fans made sure that it did.

"The Legend of Zelda vs Banjo-Kazooie – It's the greatest battle that has ever taken place, the might of Banjo and Kazooie against the legends of Link and Zelda. There can only be one... but which duo will rise above all?" BAFTA teased in a poll earlier this week.

Watch on YouTube
10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Whilst BAFTA polled its Twitter followers to ascertain the community's favourite pairing, Stamper replied that "if Banjo-Kazooie wins, [composer] Grant Kirkhope and [Stamper] will lick this 25-year-old chocolate BAFTA" (thanks, Time Extension).

6525 votes later, Banjo and Kazooie took the gold, although, at this point, it's possible the 53.8 per cent of voters that selected Banjo-Kazooie did so just to see if Stamper would keep his end of the bargain.

At the time of writing, though, Stamper has yet to acknowledge Banjo-Kazooie's momentous win. We'll obviously keep you updated if/when this changes.

ICYMI, Sony's Shuhei Yoshida was recently awarded this year's BAFTA Games Fellowship. Yoshida is a pioneer of the game industry, currently the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Independent Developer Initiative.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch