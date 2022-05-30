Nintendo's Banjo-Kazooie threequel imagined in fan made trailer

A new fan made trailer imagines what Rare's unreleased Banjo-Threeie could have been on the Nintendo 64 (but with vastly-improved graphics).

The trailer by Project Dream (spotted by TheGamer), proudly proclaims "the adventure continues!"

Watch on YouTube Why the brains behind Banjo-Kazooie left Rare to start again.

This fan made threequel is set 22 years after the events of Banjo-Tooie and the defeat of Gruntilda. And, for a pretty decent period of time, everything seemed to be calm and collected for our heroes.

However, as with all good things, this time of peace is about to come to an end as "the old hag is back and stronger than ever".

In this vision of Banjo-Threeie, Gruntilda has amassed a powerful army to take on Banjo and Kazooie as she looks to exact her revenge on the twosome.

You can check out the trailer by Project Dream for yourself below.

Banjo-Threeie Trailer by Project Dream.

Sadly, however, while this trailer is a beautiful work of art by some dedicated and skilled Banjo fans, this is where the magic must stop. Project Dream has revealed that there are no plans to make this into a playable demo in the future.

But, still, it is nice to imagine what could have been.

As well as this trailer, Project Dream has also made remastered trailers for Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie. Have a look for yourself below.

Banjo-Kazooie remastered trailer by Project Dream.