Psychedelic survival horror Saturnalia is next week's free Epic Store game

Saturnalia - the striking new survival horror from acclaimed studio Santa Ragione - is free on the Epic Games Store next week, alongside Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus.

Santa Ragione, if you're unfamiliar, previously released the celebrated likes of MirrorMoon EP and Fotonica, but Saturnalia - which is heavily influenced by the folklore of Sardinia - looks to be its most ambitious title yet, trapping players in an ancient village steeped in murky rituals and challenging them to uncover its many secrets.

Although a solo experience, players take control of four different characters as they investigate the village's labyrinthine, and decidedly psychedelic, streets. If one character get captured - horrible things lurk in the shadows - players can switch to another and attempt a rescue, but once all four are dead, the village physically reconfigures itself for another attempt. Thankfully, narrative and puzzle progress is retained across game-overs.

Saturnalia - Gameplay Overview Trailer.

Saturnalia is free to download via the Epic Store on 27th October - which is the same day it comes out. But if you're not in the mood for some spooky Halloween-appropriate deduction, there's always Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, which goes free on the same day.

Mechanicus made Eurogamer's list of the best Warhammer 40,000 games earlier this year, with Wesley Yin-Poole calling the turn-based strategy game - which revolves around the machine god-worshipping cyborg priest army of the Imperium - "brilliant" and "refreshing".

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Release Trailer.

Both Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and Saturnalia can be added to your Epic Games Store library for free between 27th October and 3rd November. Until then, Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year are being given away as freebies.