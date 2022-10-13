If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fallout 3 and Evoland Legendary Edition are next week's free Epic Store games

Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl free now.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

If you can somehow still look at your gaming backlog without being consumed by existential dread, here's another two additions for your infinitely expanding pile: Fallout 3 - Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition, both free next week on the Epic Games Store.

Fallout 3 likely needs no introduction, given its lofty place in the gaming pantheon. Released back in 2008, it was Bethesda's first foray into the Fallout universe (1 and 2 were the work of Black Isle Studios), expanding on the open-world RPG freedom of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion to deliver a sprawling, dizzyingly rich post-apocalyptic jaunt through The Capital Wasteland.

An "embarrassment of riches" is what Eurogamer called Fallout 3 in 2008, describing it as a "thrilling, all-consuming experience that will absorb you for weeks... as you fall in love with the relentless excitement, incredible atmosphere, sense of place and sheer choice." The Game of the Year Edition being given away on Epic includes the base game and all its DLC.

Fallout 3 - Broken Steel DLC Trailer.

As for Evoland, it might be a little overshadowed by its bedfellow, but it's an intriguing offering nonetheless. Developed by Shiro Games - who've since gone on to create the excellent likes of Northgard and Dune: Spice Wars - it's a nostalgic love-letter to classic action-RPGs, taking players on a journey through the history of the genre.

As the story unfolds, Evoland's presentation evolves, from monochrome, Game-Boy-like pixels into a world of colour and gradually into full 3D. Evoland Legendary Edition, the version being given away on Epic next week, contains both the original game and its sequel - which introduced a time-travelling twist and fleshed out the experience into a more fully formed RPG.

Watch on YouTube
Evoland Legendary Edition.

Fallout 3 - Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition will be free to add to your Epic Games Store library between 20th and 27th October. Until then, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove and impressive top-down horror Darkwood are free to download and keep.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch