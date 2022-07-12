Save £20 on the Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controller on Prime Day

Although the PlayStation 5 ships with a controller that's a mix of black and white (with blue accent colours), other colours are available. However, like the standard white DualSense, they're often pricey.

On this year's Prime Day event, the cosmic red edition of the DualSense controller is currently on sale, available for just £45. That's a £20 saving off the standard retail price.

First party controllers are rarely discounted, particularly the ones that aren't the same colour as the one given away with the console. And this stunning cosmic red edition only debuted around a year ago.

It has all the same features as the standard white DualSense controller. This means it has a headphone jack to attach your favourite gaming headset, a built-in microphone, a touchpad and the amazing haptic feedback that's unique to this PlayStation 5 controller and absent in the Xbox and Nintendo Switch controllers.

And to use the controller doesn't necessarily mean you have to own a PS5 console. With the PS Plus Premium membership, you can play many PS games across the different generations (including PS5) on a PC via streaming. And the controller is also supported by many PC games, as well as games on iOS thanks to Apple's iOS and macOS support.

If the Cosmic Red controller isn't your colour of choice, fear not as there are other variations on sale this Prime Day. Check out the deals below.

With Prime Day providing so many discounts, check out our PlayStation Prime Day deals guide. It's always getting updates with the best discounts Amazon has to offer for this year's sales bonanza. And if you're on the hunt for everything we're able to find, on games and accessories across all the different platforms, check out the Jelly Deals Twitter account. If you're buying this cosmic red DualSense controller ahead of your eventual PS5 purchase, keep tabs on our Twitter page as we're always updating it with any news of PS5 stock info from major retailers.