Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prime Day headset deal 2023: Grab a Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset for just £129

Save yourself £70 off the RRP with this 35 per cent discount

Josh Mckenna avatar
Deals by Josh Mckenna Contributor
Published on

The end of Amazon Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching, but there’s still yet more deals to be uncovered and snapped up before the conclusion of the event.

A deal we’ve spotted that we’ll be discussing in this post is the Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset, currently up for grabs at a £70 discount, leaving it at just £129 for Prime members. If you don't have Prime but want to access this deal and thousands more before midnight tonight, here's where you can get a free Amazon Prime trial.

UK

US

This headset functions as you’d expect any other headset would – with microphone functionality to boot.

When it comes to compatibility, you can expect this headset to work with several devices including PC and PS5 consoles.

Whilst it doesn’t have access to the PS5 settings menu like Sony’s PlayStation Pulse headset, there is a PC hub that can be used to adjust various settings like sound frequencies and equalizers, making it a good fit for PC gamers.

Aesthetically though, the design of the Inzone H7 is much closer to that of the PS5, matching up rather closely not just to the console, but also to its DualSense and Edge controllers, as well as its upcoming streaming handheld, ‘Project Q’. As such, it’s a great fit for any PlayStation-themed setup. Speaking of, if that's something you're interested in, be sure to check out our best PS5 Prime Day Deals page.

This headset also has access to 360-degree spatial sound, upping the immersion and giving you better awareness of audio cues that might be particularly useful for competitive gaming.

Not only that, but of course it can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth, and when it does need charging, you can do so whilst continuing using it thanks to the included USB cable.

Overall, whilst it may not have the same integral settings on the PS5 itself as the Pulse headset, it certainly is a worthy headset worth considering for PC players, especially if you’re someone who swaps between PlayStation and PC consistently.

If you’re on the lookout for more deals during the rest of Prime Day, make sure to keep a watchful eye on our live Prime Day deals page, and for any deals beyond the event, be sure to give us a follow over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page too.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Josh Mckenna avatar

Josh Mckenna

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch