Prime Day headset deal 2023: Grab a Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset for just £129

A deal we’ve spotted that we’ll be discussing in this post is the Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset, currently up for grabs at a £70 discount, leaving it at just £129 for Prime members. If you don't have Prime but want to access this deal and thousands more before midnight tonight, here's where you can get a free Amazon Prime trial.

UK

Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset - £129 from Amazon (was £199)

US

Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset - $148 from Amazon US (was $229.99)

This headset functions as you’d expect any other headset would – with microphone functionality to boot.

When it comes to compatibility, you can expect this headset to work with several devices including PC and PS5 consoles.

Whilst it doesn’t have access to the PS5 settings menu like Sony’s PlayStation Pulse headset, there is a PC hub that can be used to adjust various settings like sound frequencies and equalizers, making it a good fit for PC gamers.

Aesthetically though, the design of the Inzone H7 is much closer to that of the PS5, matching up rather closely not just to the console, but also to its DualSense and Edge controllers, as well as its upcoming streaming handheld, ‘Project Q’. As such, it’s a great fit for any PlayStation-themed setup. Speaking of, if that's something you're interested in, be sure to check out our best PS5 Prime Day Deals page.

This headset also has access to 360-degree spatial sound, upping the immersion and giving you better awareness of audio cues that might be particularly useful for competitive gaming.

Not only that, but of course it can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth, and when it does need charging, you can do so whilst continuing using it thanks to the included USB cable.

Overall, whilst it may not have the same integral settings on the PS5 itself as the Pulse headset, it certainly is a worthy headset worth considering for PC players, especially if you’re someone who swaps between PlayStation and PC consistently.

