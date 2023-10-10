Prime Day 2 deal 2023: The 48-inch version of LG's excellent C2 OLED TV is just £999

Amazon's Prime Day sales event usually means a range of exclusive discounts on cheaper products such as gaming peripherals and a few games. However, the company is not afraid to slash prices on big ticket items, and this deal proves it best.

LG make some of the best displays on the market, whether it's supplying them for phones, tablets or laptop screens. However, they save the best for their OLED TVs, and the C2 has been one of the best you can buy in recent years. The 48-inch version of the OLED evo TV is down to just £999 this Prime Day event. That's around £401 off the usual retail price.

Our American readers don't miss out on this deal either, but Amazon US shoppers are even luckier. That's because the retail giant has reduced the price on the 55-inch model by $400, making it available on sale for just $1,096.99. That's a remarkable discount for a large OLED TV.

There are the basic, high-end specifications you can expect from a modern TV here. It has a 4K resolution, ideal for streaming UHD content from Netflix and elsewhere, or playing the latest games on your PS5, Xbox Series X or PC. There are also apps built in, such as YouTube, the aforementioned Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and many more. There's HDR support with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy more accurate, vivid colours.

However, the C2 has HDMI 2.1 support, meaning it can simultaneously produce 4K images at a refresh rate up to 120Hz. This is still a relatively new feature, and allows you to see everything in the best quality, all while not missing a beat when it comes to fast-paced games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and more. It's why this TV is an ideal pick if you have a high-end PC or one of the latest consoles. Or, if you watch an awful lot of TV and want to experience the superb colours that only an OLED panel can offer, the LG C2 is for you.

