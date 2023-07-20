Pokémon Go's user-generated Routes feature will debut Zygarde

Routes, the latest new feature to join Pokémon Go, will begin rolling out today and introduce the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde.

In a blog post, developer Niantic said Pokémon Go players can begin exploring Routes "now" by following tracks laid down by other Trainers (though the ability to add new Routes yourself is "still being rolled out").

Routes are Pokémon Go's first major dabble with user-generated content, and are designed to be short paths for players to follow, suggested by members of local communities.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go.Watch on YouTube

The idea is these walks will offer good places to play Pokémon Go, and suggest interesting places marked by PokéStops nearby for players to visit.

Routes are also set to be a fairly rewarding - and a place to collect Zygarde Cells to grow your own personal Zygarde.

Zygarde is a Legendary Pokémon that consists of individual cells that then combine into various different forms. There's the 10% Zygarde shaped like a dog, seen in the image above, the more reptilian 50% Zygarde, and the Complete Zygarde which looks like a robot.

A new in-game event, A-to-Zygarde, begins tomorrow and will reward you with the Legendary creature, seemingly in its dog form.

Presumably you'll then grow your Zygarde using Cells, which sound like a potential reward found when exploring a Route. Completing a route for the first time will see more Pokémon spawn from an Incense. Completing your first Route each day will meanwhile provide XP and items, plus a heart for your buddy. And when walking along Routes in general, you'll gain more Buddy Candy.

Each Route also has a Gym-like badge to collect and level up.

It's another new feature for Pokémon Go this summer, alongside the introduction of Shadow Raids to battle and the fun contest-like Showcases to compete in.