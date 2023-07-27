Pokémon Go-like Monster Hunter Now gets final launch date

Monster Hunter Now, the next project from Pokémon Go maker Niantic, now has a final release date.

You'll be able to download and play the real-world smartphone app worldwide from 14th September, Niantic and co-developer Capcom announced today.

In a video presentation streamed this afternoon on YouTube, we also learned some of the monsters you'll be able to encounter in the game, such as Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku and Pukei-Pukei.

Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos and Diablos will also be featured.

Today's Monster Hunter Now video presentation from Niantic and Capcom.

Monster Hunter Now is described as a familiar gameplay loop spread over Pokémon Go's real-world exploration, with monsters to find and battle, and their resources then used to upgrade your gear.

Tougher monsters will require multiple players to tackle - up to four, Niantic says. Players will be able to equip a variety of weapons, including a sword and shield, great sword, long sword, hammer, light bowgun and bow for different attacks.

Pre-registration is available now for both iPhone and Android device users, and comes with a set of bonuses unlocked as more people sign-up.

The base reward comes after 500,000 people sign-up, and gives a selection of in-game items to players on release. At the million pre-registered players milestone, you'll unlock more items and an in-game founder medal.

The top reward will be unlocked if five million players pre-register.

It's been a tough period for developer Niantic, which has seen significant job losses as the company seeks to slim down following a string of flops. Just-released app NBA All-Stars is shutting down, while the company's upcoming Marvel game has been canned entirely. But Pokémon Go, which remains lucrative, is safe.