Pokémon Go-like Monster Hunter Now gets final launch date
Hoping to have 5m players pre-registered.
Monster Hunter Now, the next project from Pokémon Go maker Niantic, now has a final release date.
You'll be able to download and play the real-world smartphone app worldwide from 14th September, Niantic and co-developer Capcom announced today.
In a video presentation streamed this afternoon on YouTube, we also learned some of the monsters you'll be able to encounter in the game, such as Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku and Pukei-Pukei.
Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos and Diablos will also be featured.
Monster Hunter Now is described as a familiar gameplay loop spread over Pokémon Go's real-world exploration, with monsters to find and battle, and their resources then used to upgrade your gear.
Tougher monsters will require multiple players to tackle - up to four, Niantic says. Players will be able to equip a variety of weapons, including a sword and shield, great sword, long sword, hammer, light bowgun and bow for different attacks.
Pre-registration is available now for both iPhone and Android device users, and comes with a set of bonuses unlocked as more people sign-up.
The base reward comes after 500,000 people sign-up, and gives a selection of in-game items to players on release. At the million pre-registered players milestone, you'll unlock more items and an in-game founder medal.
The top reward will be unlocked if five million players pre-register.
It's been a tough period for developer Niantic, which has seen significant job losses as the company seeks to slim down following a string of flops. Just-released app NBA All-Stars is shutting down, while the company's upcoming Marvel game has been canned entirely. But Pokémon Go, which remains lucrative, is safe.