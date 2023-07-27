PlayStation 5 sales pass 40m

Sony has sold in excess of 40m PlayStation 5 consoles.

Figures last released in April stated the company had sold 38m PlayStation 5 consoles.

"With the support of PlayStation fans, we have reached a milestone of 40m PS5 consoles sold through to gamers since launch," Sony's Jim Ryan said. "Thank you so much to our community of gamers - without you this would have been an impossible task."

PlayStation 5's success has been fuelled by blockbusters such as Horizon: Forbidden West.

"We launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020 and the world was in a strange and different place than when we announced the console in 2019," Ryan continued. "Despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time.

"We continued to face headwinds with the pandemic, and it took months for supply chains to normalise so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand. For more months than I care to remember, we kept thanking our community for their patience while working through these issues. But now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met."

In addition to this news, Sony said it had polled PlayStation 5 users on their favourite games, and compiled a top 40 list from its findings. This list includes the likes of console exclusives Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls (pictured above), and The Last of Us Part 1, as well as multi platform releases such as Elden Ring.

The PlayStation 5's top 40 games, as voted for by gamers. | Image credit: Sony

Lastly, Ryan drew attention to the PS5 hardware accessories, such as console covers and DualSense controllers in various colours.

"We developed PS5 with our community at the forefront of our thinking, which led us to deliver innovations like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in the DualSense controller, as well as PlayStation VR2," Ryan continued.

"PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners have jumped in to take advantage of these capabilities and expand their creative toolkit to deliver a generational leap in the experiences they bring to gamers."

Some of the PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers available. | Image credit: Sony

Ryan closed by thanking the PS5 community for its continued support.