PlayStation 5 adds ability to join Discord voice chats from your console

Sony is rolling out the ability to join Discord calls from your PlayStation 5 without relying on the service's PC or mobile apps.

This means you can now use the Discord tab in the PS5 Control Center to access a Discord server or DM group directly, and from there pick from the available voice channels to join.

You might not see the option available today - Sony says it is rolling out first in Japan, before Europe, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East and finally the Americas in the coming weeks. See how it all looks in the video below:

PlayStation initially added Discord integration a year ago, though until now it hasn't been a seamless process - requiring you to transfer calls over from the separate Discord app.

One other new feature coming to PS5 from this week is the ability to share your PSN profile to quickly connect with others. You can generate a shareable link from your console or the PlayStation App and then send it to a friend via any other messaging service.

It's been a busy time for PlayStation, which has recently shown off Lego Horizon Adventures for the first time - a bold new take on its blockbuster franchise that's also coming to Nintendo Switch.