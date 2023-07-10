Pick up the awesome Starfield Xbox controller for the lowest price yet - just £53 from Amazon Spain

Whilst there will no doubt be many deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023, there is still no shortage of offers and deals in the lead-up to the main event.

One such deal is an offer on Amazon Spain, and on the relatively-new Starfield Limited Edition Xbox controller, currently being sold for 57.84€, which works out at around £53 for UK buyers.

It's possible you may have some shipping charges included alongside this price, and that the shipping cost may differ, so bear that in mind.

Get the Xbox Wireless Controller Starfield Limited Edition - £53 from Amazon Spain

Of course, if the custom Starfield design isn’t to your liking, there are other controllers to choose from too - below are a selection, but each listing allows you to swap back and forth to compare designs and pricing.

UK

US

In terms of the Starfield controller specifically, whilst it is the same as any other Xbox controller functionally, it’s the aesthetic and visual design that’s the star of the show.

This controller was described in the recent Starfield Direct as being "inspired by the actual controls of your spaceship", complete with various decals and iconography from the game, such as the Constellation logo and colour scheme.

The Starfield controller is also available from Amazon UK too, though it’ll set you back a bit further as it is priced at £64.95 – but that option is there if you’d prefer to stick to your standard Amazon store.

As of right now, the US listing appears to be out of stock besides various sellers who have it priced at over $100.

Otherwise, if you’re on the hunt for more deals, be sure to check out our Prime Day deals guide, as well as more Xbox deals here. To stay up to all other deals as we approach Prime Day and beyond, make sure to follow us on our Jelly Deals Twitter too.