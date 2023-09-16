Payday 3 ditches Denuvo ahead of its upcoming release

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze has confirmed the upcoming heist shooter will not have the controversial DRM system Denuvo.

In a concise update posted to Steam, Starbreeze simply said hello to its heisters and revealed in no-nonsense terms that "Denuvo is no longer in Payday 3".

Payday 3: Pearl & Joy Trailer.

The update comes a few weeks after fans shared screenshots within the Payday subreddit that intimated Payday 3 would feature the controversial anti-piracy software. Two months later, however, the Steam storefront has been updated, and Denuvo is no longer listed (thanks, PC Gamer).

However, the removal of Denuvo doesn't negate the need for Starbreeze's proprietary anti-privacy system, Starbreeze Nebula.

As we inch ever closer to 21st September, the Payday 3 team has confirmed that Joy will be making a return to Payday in the third instalment alongside Pearl, who "brings a new flair of magnificence to the team". Both are playable characters that will be available come launch day.

Starbreeze also revealed its post-launch plans, too, outlining its year one roadmap, which confirms we'll see four DLC instalments as well as "seasonal events, playable characters, new enemy, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, cosmetics, quality of life improvements, new features and much more".

Payday 3 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam and Epic), and Game Pass on 21st September, and you can check out Ian Higton's early impressions right here. Don't forget that pre-orderers will get to jump into the action a little earlier, with early access scheduled to kick off on 18th September.