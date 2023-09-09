Payday 3's roadmap promises four DLC drops in the first year

Payday 3 isn't even out yet, but already Starbreeze has unveiled what it has planned for the heist game's post-launch content.

As we inch ever closer to 21st September, the team has confirmed that Joy will be making a return to Payday in the third instalment alongside Pearl, who "brings a new flair of magnificence to the team". Both are playable characters that will be available come launch day – you can check them out below:

Payday 3: Pearl & Joy Trailer

But wait, there's more. Starbreeze also revealed its post-launch plans, too, outlining its year one roadmap, which confirms we'll see four DLC instalments as well as "seasonal events, playable characters, new enemy, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, cosmetics, quality of life improvements, new features and much more".

Whilst the team was keen to stress that the names are subject to change, we did get at least a flavour of what will be in store via a helpful infographic that shows the first four DLCs will be called Syntax Error, Boys In Blue, The Land of the Free, and Fear and Greed.

Image credit: Starbreeze

Syntax Error is slated for a Q4/winter 2023 release – so within a few weeks of launch day – whilst Boys In Blue is expected to launch in Q2/spring 2024.

The Land of the Free and Fear and Greed are anticipated to be released in Q3/summer 2024 and Q4/fall 2024, respectively. It's currently unclear which – if any – DLC drops will be free, and which ones come at a price.

Payday 3 launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam and Epic), and Game Pass on 21st September, and you can check out Ian Higton's early impressions right here. Don't forget that pre-orderers will get to jump into the action a little earlier with early access scheduled to kick off on 18th September.