Original Shantae game coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4

While other games in the Shantae series are already available on PlayStation, one has been missing for some time - the original. However, that will be changing soon, as our half-genie hero will be sashaying her way onto both PS4 and PS5 later this year.

Shantae director Matt Bozon revealed this news on the PlayStation blog, where he shared a trip down the series' memory lane in honour of its 20th anniversary.

Watch on YouTube A trip through Shantae's history.

Here, he revealed that Shantae was first conceived by his wife, Erin Bozon, in a bid to get more women and girls into video games.

"Erin began concepting a new game starring a prominent female lead, in hopes of inspiring more girl gamers, and at the same time, create an action/fantasy game that everyone would enjoy," he wrote.

And from there, the hip shimmying, hair whipping Shantae that we know and love was born.

Shantae concept artwork (via PlayStation blog).

"The first game, simply titled 'Shantae,' established a lot of the series' core gameplay and introduced players to the world of Sequin Land, as well as characters like Shantae, her adopted uncle Mimic, best friends Sky, Bolo, and Rottytops, and arch-nemesis Risky Boots," Bozon wrote.

"The world was vast and filled with whimsical townsfolk and monsters. The character animation was fluid, and backgrounds were lush and vibrant, with lots of parallaxing effects, day and night cycles, a massive track list of catchy tunes, and a new gameplay gimmick lurking around every corner."

So, perhaps Shantae will be part of one of the tiers for the new look PlayStation subscription service?

In the meantime, if you want to check out what we know for sure is coming to the service, check out Matt's extensive guide here.