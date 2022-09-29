October's Amazon Prime Gaming line-up is here

Amazon has unveiled October's line-up of games available to Prime members at no additional cost.

The line-up includes Fallout 76, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Total War: Warhammer 2, Glass Masquerade: Origins, Loom, Hero’s Hour and Horace.

Shadow of War's predecessor, Shadow of Mordor, was available as part of last month's line-up, so if you've managed to complete the first game, this should be particuarly good value for money.

There are also additional cosmetic and in-game items available for FIFA 22, Madden NFL 23, Fall Guys, League of Legends, Roblox , Grand Theft Auto: Online, Deathloop, Battlefield 2042, and many more.

If you like getting your money's worth, Microsoft just announced this month's Games with Gold line-up, while Sony announced the PS Plus line-up yesterday.