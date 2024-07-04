Nintendo Switch Online adds seven more NES games

Today brings seven more NES games to Nintendo Switch Online, including the original Golf.

Add in Donkey Kong Jr Math - which is surely no minus and unlikely to cause division - and you can see how the NES catalogue is mutiplying.

The full list of new Nintendo Switch Online additions is as follows:

Urban Champion

Golf

Donkey Kong Jr Math

Mach Rider

The Mystery of Atlantis

Solar Jetman

Cobra Triangle

Released in 1976, Urban Champion is another NES classic - the first 2D fighter from Nintendo. Golf, meanwhile, offers a range of courses that will be familiar to anyone who played Wii Sports' Golf years later (or, years ago).

Any on the list take your fancy?

All of the above are available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. A basic tier subscription is priced at £3.50/$4/€4 per month, or £18/$20/€20 per year.

For a full list of everything available on Nintendo's subscription service, head over to our Nintendo Switch Online guide.