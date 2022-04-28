If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo issues Switch Sports safety warning to avoid children hitting each other

Parents told to accompany kids when playing game.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Nintendo has issued a safety warning for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports, telling parents to accompany their children when playing the game.

The advice, posted by Nintendo's Japanese customer support Twitter account (thanks, Nintendo Life), warns that children should take care not to accidentally hit each other while playing.

Anyone playing the game should stand a good distance from their TV, the advice continued, so you do not hit the Joy-Con controller on the screen.

Watch on YouTube

It all brings back memories of some of the early Wii-era mishaps which faced some users - with Wii Remotes left embedded in TV screens, after flying out of people's hands.

As ever, Nintendo again here has instructed players to make sure they have attached their controller's wrist strap and tightened it up, to avoid any airborne Joy-Con issues.

Eurogamer published its early opinions on Nintendo Switch Sports yesterday, though we're holding our final verdict until the game's online multiplayer becomes available at launch.

"Motion controls are delivered in a way in which I have to admit I've barely thought about them yet," Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Nintendo Switch Sports hands-on. "Why? Because it just all feels entirely natural."

It's the Wii era all over again.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch