New Ghost Recon game reportedly in development

A new Ghost Recon game is reportedly in the works, following news that Ghost Recon Breakpoint has received its final update.

As reported by Kotaku, the next game in the series is codenamed OVER and was originally leaked by Nvidia. Kotaku sources claim it has already been in development for over a year and could be released in fiscal year 2023.

Also reported is that free-to-play live-service shooter Ghost Recon Frontline is undergoing a reset following negative feedback from an internal playtest this year. It's unlikely to launch soon.

As we reported yesterday, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has received its final update, though servers will be maintained.

It follows the controversial inclusion of NFTs in the game, via Ubisoft's Quartz platform. Despite support for the game ending, Quartz is still set to continue.

"You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history," reads a message to Breakpoint NFT owners. "Stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games."

It's currently unknown which games will feature NFTs via Quartz, but their inclusion in Breakpoint didn't appear successful.

Ubisoft claimed that players "don’t get" NFTs and, despite the end of Breakpoint, will continue including them in its games.