New 8-player The Walking Dead: Betrayal will hold closed beta tests next month

Skybound Entertainment has confirmed that another The Walking Dead game is on the way – The Walking Dead: Betrayal.

Coming to PC, The Walking Dead Betrayal offers "actions, cooperation, and deception for eight players" and is in development by the team behind the hidden-role survival game, Project Winter, Other Ocean Interactive – and closed beta tests go live on 10th August. You're encouraged to join the game's Discord channel if you're interested in taking part.

Check out the action yourself in the trailer below:

The Walking Dead: Betrayal – Announce Trailer.

Players must work together to complete objectives and escape, kicking off with no resources and a horde of walkers baying for blood… although that "won't be the only threat they will have to face in rural Canada", the team teases.

"While these survivors struggle to escape, incognito 'traitors' lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs, and prevent anyone from leaving. As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping."

"We're tremendously excited to unveil this latest The Walking Dead experience that fully immerses players with a fresh and unique take on social deception gameplay," said Robert Kirkman, chief creative director of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead.

"Partnering with Other Ocean Interactive, true innovators in this game genre, will allow players to experience hordes of deceit and distrust as they struggle to work together to survive and escape."

