New 3D platformer Sonic Dream Team announced by Sega

Sega has announced Sonic Dream Team, a new 3D platformer releasing exclusively to Apple Arcade.

Players will take control of one of six characters - Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Rouge, or Cream (where's Shadow?!) - as they explore a "bizarre world of dreams".

Each character has unique abilities as they explore 3D levels to take on Eggman, as always. Check out the trailer below.

Sonic Dream Team - Announce Trailer

As you can see, the levels are bright and colourful, featuring all the typical jumping, ring collecting, and grinding you would expect from a Sonic adventure. And that's on top of some imposing bosses like a giant crab and Eggman robot.

I'm just intrigued to see how this will all control via touch screen.

Sonic Dream Team is set for release on 5th December across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It's available to pre-register now.

It comes hot on the heels of Sonic Superstars, a revival of 2D Sonic that includes four-player co-operative play. It's a fun enough throwback, but it's lacking in the typical Sonic flow and rhythmic platforming, as I wrote in our Sonic Superstars Eurogamer review.

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka told Eurogamer about the challenge of mixing old and new in Sonic games: "We like to think we rise to the challenge of creating something fresh within an established universe. It is a constant challenge to look into the future, whilst keeping an eye on the past. Innovation without alienation."

It won't be long to find out how Sonic Dream Team fits into that vision.