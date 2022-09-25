If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's The Witcher S3 will premiere in Summer 2023, and Blood Origin in December

"Our family returns!"
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher will debut in Summer/Q2 2023.

Confirmation came via TUDUM and a tweet on the official Netflix account, which simply announced: "Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023."

We also discovered that spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin will premier "this December", which is set to star Minnie Driver as the Narrator.

The third season of Netflix's The Witcher show wrapped filming just a few weeks ago. Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, shared a special message with the cast and crew on the last day.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

"What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot," he said. "Hopefully you can all get some well deserved rest."

The script for season three was finished up just after season two aired last December and a plot summary was previously revealed by Netflix, with Geralt taking Ciri into hiding and entrusting Yennefer with her magical training.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch