Netflix's The Witcher S3 will premiere in Summer 2023, and Blood Origin in December

Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher will debut in Summer/Q2 2023.

Confirmation came via TUDUM and a tweet on the official Netflix account, which simply announced: "Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023."

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

We also discovered that spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin will premier "this December", which is set to star Minnie Driver as the Narrator.

The third season of Netflix's The Witcher show wrapped filming just a few weeks ago. Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, shared a special message with the cast and crew on the last day.

"What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot," he said. "Hopefully you can all get some well deserved rest."

The script for season three was finished up just after season two aired last December and a plot summary was previously revealed by Netflix, with Geralt taking Ciri into hiding and entrusting Yennefer with her magical training.