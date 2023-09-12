If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

NBA 2K24 is already the second-worst reviewed game on Steam

PC version lacks new gen features.

Kobe Bryant in NBA 2K24
NBA 2K24 is the second-worst reviewed game on Steam following a hugely negative reaction from fans to the PC version.

Released last week, NBA 2K24 is the latest in 2K's long-running basketball series and was launched across all major platforms.

However, a backlash from PC players has resulted in an influx of negative reviews. Now, according to Steam 250, it ranks just behind Overwatch 2 in the list of worst reviewed games on Steam.

Much of that backlash is due to this PC version being based on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, instead of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This means visually the game is lacking and has seen little improvement since last year's edition. Further, some features from the newer console versions are missing on PC.

For instance, the game's website celebrates features like ProPLAY that "directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay", as well as personalised career mode The W. These are only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"I wanted to give 2K another chance after two years and once again, I was disappointed," reads one Steam review. "The gameplay and animations are the same as in the previous versions. Once again, there's only the current-gen version available for PC, which I don't understand. The main menu and the textures of the park still look very cheap as always."

Reads another: "Extremely disappointed in the amount of effort put into this game. I have both the console X/S edition and the PC edition and the amount of features they have in the console edition they totally could have made PC next gen."

Over on reddit, the negative comments continue, particularly around the inclusion of microtransactions in a full price game. "Every single microtransaction tactic you can think of is in full use here," claims one commenter.

Eurogamer has asked 2K for comment on the PC version or plans to update the game.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch