The MultiVersus closed alpha is set to live, giving players a chance to try out the game before launch.

A multiplayer trial is available for those who signed up. Those that get into the closed alpha can then invite their friends, meaning there are plenty of ways to get in.

This page will detail the MultiVersus closed alpha release time. It'll also give some info on how to sign up and get access, as well as some tips on recommended settings and platforms.

On this page:

MultiVersus release time

The MultiVersus closed alpha will launch at 9am PDT on May 19th. We've listed these times for each region below.

UK: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST)

6pm (CEST) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

For those in the UK and Europe, this should time nicely for evening play. Those in North America will gain access in the morning/afternoon. The closed alpha will run through until 5pm PDT on May 27th.

How to sign up

To sign up for the MultiVersus closed alpha you will need to head to the game's official website. Registration will run right through until the launch of the game on May 19th. Another way to get a code is to have another player send you one. More info on that process below.

How to invite family and friends

If you manage to get your hands on a code for the MultiVersus closed alpha you will be able to invite family and friends to try it out. Users can invite up to three friends to join the Closed Alpha. Just log into your WB Games account and do the following:

Select "Beta Management" from the left menu Click the "Invite a Friend" button in the MultiVersus section Copy the full URL and privately send to a friend

MultiVersus roster. Credit: WB Games

Recommended and minimum PC settings

If you're hoping to jump into the closed alpha on PC, you'll want to take a look at the recommended settings below:

Minimum Specs:

Settings: 60 FPS, Low Settings, 720p

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350 | Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2200G

GPU: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 | Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8

RAM: 4 GB

Recommended Specs:

Settings: 60 FPS, High Settings, 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200

GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270

RAM: 8 GB

What's included in the closed alpha?

Players who participate in the MutliVersus closed alpha will be able to experience a variety of characters, maps, and modes in the Closed Alpha, including:

Characters: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom & Jerry; and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, and Garnet will be initially unavailable, but can all be unlocked over time through gameplay. All other characters will be immediately available when the Closed Alpha begins.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom & Jerry; and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, and Garnet will be initially unavailable, but can all be unlocked over time through gameplay. All other characters will be immediately available when the Closed Alpha begins. Maps: The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room.

The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room. Modes: 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, and The Lab (practice mode) all offer different ways to play and experience the game.

That's everything we know so far on the release times for the MultiVersus closed alpha. We haven't seen all that much of the game yet, aside from a gameplay leak earlier this year.