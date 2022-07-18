MultiVersus open beta release time, date, how to get early access with Twitch drops

The MultiVersus open beta is set to live this month, giving players a second chance to try out the game before launch following the closed alpha back in May.

As well as free access to all players across all available platforms - that's PlayStation, Xbox and PC - it's possible to get early access to the beta through Twitch drops.

This page will detail the main MultiVersus open beta release time and release date and how to get early access with Multiversus Twitch drops.

On this page:

MultiVersus early access and open beta release date, time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

Multiversus has two phases for its July test - with a period of early access followed by an open beta the following week.

The Multiversus early access goes live on Tuesday, 19th July, while the open beta goes live on Tuesday, 26th July, both at the following release times:

UK: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST)

6pm (CEST) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

For those in the UK and Europe, this is timed well for evening play. Meanwhile, those in North America will gain access in the morning / afternoon.

An end date has yet to be announced for the open beta. When it does end, the good news is - unlike most betas - progress and unlocks will be carried over to the full game.

How to get early access to the Multiversus open beta with Twitch drops

The Multiversus open beta will be free for all players once it launches in full on Tuesday, 26th July.

There is also a week-long early access period starting on Tuesday, 19th July.

There are two ways to gain access to the Multiversus early access period:

Have participated in the closed alpha, where you'll receive an email with a code

Earning access through Twitch drops

To get a Twitch drop for Multiversus, once you have connected your WB Games account to Twitch, you must watch eligible Multiversus streams on Twitch for a total of 60 minutes in the week before the open beta goes live.

You can see which streamers have drops enabled on the Multiversus Twitch page, and see your progress towards unlocking an early access code via your Twitch inventory.

What's included and everything else you need to know about the MultiVersus open beta

In many ways, the Multiversus open beta feels like a soft launch for the game - with no end date announced, cross-play and cross-progression support, and a variety of characters and modes. Any progress and unlocks will carry over to the full game, too.

The open beta features the following (copied verbatium from the official blog):

Characters: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz will be immediately available to play when the Open Beta begins. All other characters can be unlocked through gameplay.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz will be immediately available to play when the Open Beta begins. All other characters can be unlocked through gameplay. Maps: The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort and Tree Fort 1 vs. 1 (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room.

The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort and Tree Fort 1 vs. 1 (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room. Modes: 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, 1-4 player local matches, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), and tutorials – all offering different ways to play and experience the game.

That's everything we know so far on access to the MultiVersus early access and open beta. Best of luck getting in early - and remember if you don't succeed, it's just a week until the full open beta launch!