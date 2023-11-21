Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 expected release date and everything we know about Season 1

Modern Warfare 3 is available to play now whether you're a fan of its multiplayer maps, campaign missions, or new Zombie mode, but multiplayer doesn't fully kick off until the start of Season 1.

Although no solid Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date has been revealed yet, there is an official expected release period that we've quickly went over below, along with everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

To prepare for the first season's release, check out our pages on the best weapons, best loadouts, and our next Warzone map explainer.

On this page:

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is releasing in early December, most likely on Tuesday 5th December or Wednesday 6th December, as the current Battle Pass is expected to end on 5th December if following the usual Modern Warfare Battle Pass pattern.

Although the above dates are speculation, we at least know that Season 1 is definitely releasing in early December (bar any delays), as it was revealed in an official blog post that the pre-season of Modern Warfare 3 runs until early December.

We'll update this page when the exact Season 1 release date is officially announced.

Image credit: Activision

Everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 brings a lot of changes, including:

New multiplayer maps

The return of Gunfight mode

New Zombies content

New Urzikstan map for Warzone

MP Ranked and a special snowy event at mid-season were also teased in an official blog post, but there's no more information on these additions.

Here's more details on everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 1:

New multiplayer maps

There are three new 6v6 maps joining the multiplayer rotation in Season 1: Meat, Greece, and Rio, with Meat and Greece available from the first day of the season. As Gunfight is returning, there are also new 2v2 maps being added to Season 1, which we've detailed in the Gunfight section below.

Image credit: Activision

Image credit: Activision

Left to right: The Meat, Greece, and Rio 6v6 maps.

The return of Gunfight

The 2v2 Gunfight multiplayer mode returns at the start of Season 1, as does four returning 2v2 maps from Modern Warfare 2. At launch, however, there is only one confirmed new 2v2 map called Training Facility.

The Training Facility 2v2 map. | Image credit: Activision

During a Reddit AMA, Sledgehammer Games also revealed that the Shipment 2v2 map is returning at some point.

New Zombies content

Modern Warfare's Zombies mode story continues in Season 1 when Strike Team Operators are tasked to investigate a huge mysterious gateway that has appeared in the Exclusion Zone.

This Season 1 Zombies update includes:

Dark Aether Rifts - A new end-game challenge to tackle after seasonal missions, Dark Aether Rifts give you objectives to complete before a timer runs out.

- A new end-game challenge to tackle after seasonal missions, Dark Aether Rifts give you objectives to complete before a timer runs out. Modified V-R11 Wonder Weapon - This gun allows you to transform Zombie or Human enemies into loyal allies.

- This gun allows you to transform Zombie or Human enemies into loyal allies. New schematics - A new category of unique acquisition schematics will test your skills to unlock them.

Image credit: Activision

New Urzikstan map for Warzone

We've got more information on our next Warzone map page, but in summary, here's everything we know about the new Urzikstan map in Warzone:

11 major points-of-interest - Including Popov Power Plant and Zaravan Suburbs.

- Including Popov Power Plant and Zaravan Suburbs. Gameplay update - Including many of the new movement mechanics encompassing manoeuvring from both Warzone and MW3, like slide cancelling and Tac Stance.

- Including many of the new movement mechanics encompassing manoeuvring from both Warzone and MW3, like slide cancelling and Tac Stance. Traversal - You can travel around the new map in a variety of different ways using items like horizontal ziplines and a drivable train.

- You can travel around the new map in a variety of different ways using items like horizontal ziplines and a drivable train. Improved MW3 multiplayer and Warzone switching - An update to Call of Duty HQ is aiming to make switching between the two games more seamless.

Image credit: Activision

That's all the information we have on Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 so far! If you'd like to prepare now for the first season's launch, check out our pages on the best assault rifles, best sniper rifles, and best SMGs.