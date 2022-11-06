Modern Warfare 2 thieves are stealing XP codes and selling them online

A Modern Warfare 2 promotional campaign that gives a double XP code to US players in exchange for buying Jack Link's Pork Strips has caused a bit of a kerfuffle after purchasers realised that many have unwittingly bought packs after the codes were stolen.

As spotted by PC Gamer, rather than hide the code inside the packaging, Jack Link's Spicy Dill Pickle Pork Strips chose to add the code in a tiny little pamphlets glued onto the front. However, it looks like douchbags like this dude are going around and stealing them.

"On the ground reporting from Walmart on the Jack Links beef jerky double XP codes for Modern Warfare 2 being stolen from every store I can find," reported COD content creator, Modern Warzone.

"If you want to buy Jack Links for 2X XP make sure you buy a bag that hasn’t had its code stolen."

When someone accused ModernWarzone of "making this problem worse" by drawing attention to it, they responded: "Brother, this store was the fifth I checked in my area and the first with codes.

"It was already a problem and it’s not my job to help Jack Links get their shit together. I’d rather let people know what to look for themselves when buying jerky for codes."

If you do happen to fall for the scam, not all is lost; players with proof of purchase have had some luck calling Jack Links' customer service line and getting codes that way.

Have you played Modern Warfare 2 yet? "Without the exaggerated bombast to give a levity to it all - or to distract you, depending on how charitable you're feeling - it feels, bizarrely, a little weak," we said in Eurogamer's Modern Warfare 2 review.

"The irony of it all is intense: this is an extraordinarily good-looking game at times, and one that, in its relentlessly compelling, lager-and-crisps multiplayer, aims to command your attention for the next full year. But it's also one that's terrified of you looking too closely at it."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 composer Sarah Schachner recently revealed she'll no longer be writing music for the game or have any involvement in its soundtrack release, blaming an "increasingly challenging" working dynamic with the project's audio director.

Meanwhile, some players think using attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might actually be making weapons worse and developer Infinity Ward has acknowledged "confusion" about an in-game store exclusive reward for players that picked up the Vault Edition.