Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition owners will get 10 hours double XP because of a "confusing" in-game exclusive

"Current owners should expect to see the tokens in their account over the next 48 hours."
News by Vikki Blake
Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward has acknowledged "confusion" about an in-game store exclusive reward for players that picked up the Vault Edition.

In a statement shared across its social media channels, the developer said that because of said confusion, it has "decided to reward" all Vault Edition owners - current and prospective - 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign on PS5 and Xbox Series machines gets the Digital Foundry video review treatment.

"We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game-store exclusive award for the Vault Edition," the statement reads.

"Therefore, we've decided to reward all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition with 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.

"Current owners who have not already received the tokens should expect to see them in their account over the next 48 hours," the message concludes.

Whilst a handful of players acknowledged the decision and thanked Infinity Ward - "I thought we just weren't going to get it yay" said one - most continue only responded to rail against "false" bans.

"But without the exaggerated bombast to give a levity to it all - or to distract you, depending on how charitable you're feeling - it feels, bizarrely, a little weak," we said in Eurogamer's Modern Warfare 2 review.

"The irony of it all is intense: this is an extraordinarily good-looking game at times, and one that, in its relentlessly compelling, lager-and-crisps multiplayer, aims to command your attention for the next full year. But it's also one that's terrified of you looking too closely at it."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 composer Sarah Schachner recently revealed she'll no longer be writing music for the game or have any involvement in its soundtrack release, blaming an "increasingly challenging" working dynamic with the project's audio director. Meanwhile, some players think using attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might actually be making weapons worse.

