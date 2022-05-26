Minecraft's long-awaited The Wild Update gets June release date

Minecraft's long-awaited The Wild Update - which includes two new biomes, new mobs, and various other delights - finally has a release date, and will be launching on 7th June.

The Wild Update's first major addition comes in the form of the new Mangrove Swamp biome, bringing mangrove trees and a new natural (and craftable) resource known as mud blocks. It also ushers in the highly anticipated Deep Dark biome, which was originally due to launch as part of the Caves & Cliffs update before getting delayed.

The Deep Dark biome, as its name very much implies, is Minecraft's deepest area to date, and is found beneath the game's current bedrock layer. Here, curious adventures will uncover remnants of a ruined civilisation as well as creepy, eyeless mobs known as Wardens. These fearsome foes react to vibrations, meaning stealth is the key to survival, and can also be summoned if careless explorers stumble into the new Shrieker traps.

Watch on YouTube Minecraft Live 2021: A Look at The Wild Update.

Other new mobs arriving as part of The Wild Update include a helpful new flying critter known as the Allay - which won the Minecraft Live fan vote for new mobs last year - and frogs. Minecraft's frogs, which feed on fireflies, ordinarily spawn in swamps and mangrove swamps. However, it's possible to get them to spawn in other biomes by growing them from tadpoles - with the biome they're raised in influencing their adult appearance.

Rounding out The Wild Update is a new boat type that incorporates a useful chest. "Fill it with whatever your expedition calls for," suggests developer Mojang in its latest blog post, "whether it's adventure gear, exploration supplies, or all the cakes you can carry."

The Wild Update (also known as the 1.19 update) will be available in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows from 7th June, as well as for Minecraft: Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.