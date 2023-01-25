If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Minecraft armour customisation being tested on PC

Colour me excited.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Minecraft armour customisation.

Minecraft developer Mojang has introduced a major new armour customisation feature for the game's latest PC test build.

The catchily-named snapshot 23w04a includes the ambitious Armour Trim Smithing feature, which lets you visually customise the game's blocky armour.

To do this, you'll need to find a consumable Smithing Template for the customisation type you want, plus a smattering of resources to determine the colour you desire.

Watch on YouTube
Meanwhile, strategy spin-off Minecraft Legends is due to be shown at Xbox Developer_Direct tonight.

The hunt for these Smithing Templates is designed to encourage further exploration of the game's world and dungeons, and the game's Netherite armour will now also require a Template to craft.

Templates for different armour styles can be found within chests at various procedurally-generated locations, such as pillager outposts, desert pyramids, jungle temples, Nether fortresses and more. Netherite templates will be found in Bastion Remnant chests, with their rarity designed by Mojang as a conscious change to make their acquirement a "more significant achievement in the game's progression".

These armour styles can then be customised with colour styles using various ingredients, such as metals or diamonds.

As with all new Minecraft features, armour customisation currently only lives in the game's latest PC snapshot branch, until it is packaged up and included in a forthcoming update that will eventually roll out to all Bedrock platforms.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch